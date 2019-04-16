Brenda Kaye Pate
December 16, 1952 - April 14, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Brenda Pate, 66, entered into rest on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Born on December 16, 1952, in Macon, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late William Herman Hogue and Willie Mae Melvin Hogue. She was a natural caretaker and loved her work as a medical assistant. She loved being called "Mrs. Brenda" by her co-workers, and was thought of as the adopted "work mom." She was always kind and had a sweet spirit about her. Mrs. Brenda enjoyed watching the University of Georgia play football, in fact, the Bulldogs were the only team that she would watch. She loved cooking and gardening, and would often watch the cooking channel and HGTV. An avid reader, she was also crazy about her grandkids and absolutely loved being their "Nana". You could often find her cheering on her grandsons in their baseball games, which she loved attending when she could. A devoted wife, she and her husband of 47 years, Deryl, relished their time together, whether it was vacations at the beach or traveling around Georgia to try new restaurants. They were truly each other's best friend and soulmate and "doing life" just won't be the same without her.
Brenda's memory will forever be treasured by her husband, Deryl Lee Pate; children, Brandon Pate, Chris Pate (Calley), and Kayce Lovato (Tim); grandchildren, Kaiden Lovato, Bryce Pate, Avery Lovato Bailey Pate, and Maddox Lovato; siblings, Patricia Campbell (Galen), Betty Pauley (Charlie), Kenny Hogue; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation and services for Brenda Pate will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at McCullough Funeral Home. The visiting hours will be from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with the service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 16, 2019