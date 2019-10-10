Brenda LaShell Cole

Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
Brenda LaShell Cole
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Brenda Lashell Cole will be held 2 PM Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Pastor Kinsey Walker will officiate. Interment services will follow at Mt. Nebo Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, Perry GA. Mrs. Cole, 55, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019.
Survivors includes her husband Eugene M. Cole; three children, Kyerra Thomas-Seabrooks (Cortney), Maurice (PJ) Cole and Symauria Breana Cole; two brothers, Willie Mick Lowe Jr, (Joan) and Tony Lowe; two grandchildren, Madison Seabrooks, Austin Prince and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 866 Henrietta St., Macon.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon.


Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 10 to Oct. 14, 2019
