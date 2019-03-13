Brenda Mae Kraft
08/17/1948 - 03/08/2019
DANVILLE, GA- It is with great sadness that the family of Brenda Mae Kraft, 70, announces her passing on March 8, 2019, after a long illness.
Brenda will be remembered by her devoted son Jason Kraft (Helene), daughter Amy Bigelow, her precious grandson Kaden Kraft, her sister Ginger Arnold, several nieces and nephews, and her friends.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents Mabel and Frank Rogers and her brothers Tommie and Bobby Rogers. Brenda loved music and dancing and those who knew her well recognized her amazing talent as a gifted artist and photographer and appreciated her unique sense of humor.
The family will have a private ceremony.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 13, 2019