Brenda Moore
October 9, 1952 - April 9, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- A private graveside service for Mrs. Brenda Moore will be held Thursday April 16, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Parkway Memorial Gardens.
She leaves to cherish her memories to her beloved Husband of 45 years Mr. Junial C. Moore; three brothers, two sisters, inlaws; also a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. She will be truly missed by all who new and loved her.
Services entrusted to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 15, 2020