Brenda N. Shed
1977 - 2020
Brenda N. Shed
Sept. 21, 1977 - Sept. 11, 2020
Macon, GA- Brenda N. Shed, 42, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 after an extended illness. Her life will be celebrated on Monday, September 14 at 11 o'clock, in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home, led by Rev. Josh Gale. Family will greet friends at the funeral home for the hour prior to services. Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.
Brenda was born in Columbus, Georgia and was a graduate of Southwest High School, class of 1996. She earned her certification as a Respiratory Therapist from Macon State College and landed her dream job with the Medical Center of Central Georgia, now Navicent Health. Brenda was full of life and a consummate giver of her time and talents. Even through her illness, she was always more concerned with others and making sure that they had the things they needed to succeed.
Survivors include her parents, Gene and Raycille W. Jacks; husband of 21 years, Jeremy Shed; sons, Bradley Allen Mishoe, Brendan Shed; sister, Jeanie Hudson; brother, Allen (Rhonda) Jacks; twin sister, Beverly (Stephen) Conner; nieces and nephews, Bailey Jacks, Dakota Jacks, Arabella Jacks, Alayna Jacks, Matthew Jacks, and Andrew Conner; and a tremendous host of friends.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
SEP
14
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
