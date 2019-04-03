Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda "Bren" Reece. View Sign



07/10/1948 - 03/31/2019

JEFFERSONVILLE, GA- Brenda Faye Reece, 70 of Hamlin-Floyd Rd., went to be with her Lord and Savior surrounded by her family on March 31, 2019.

Services will be held Thursday April 4, 2019 at 3:00 pm in Mount Zion Baptist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Rev. Steve Davis and Rev. Steve Hamrick will officiate.

Miss Reece was born in Dublin, GA, the daughter of the late Harold L. Reece, Sr. and Grace Chance Reece. Bren was a truly remarkable person who despite her disabilities, always found a way to help others and put a smile on people's face. She loved children and that showed in her dedication as a Nursery Worker for over 50 years at Mount Zion Baptist Church, where she also loved singing in the Church Choir. Bren was also the church custodian for over 50 years. She loved her family, her friends, her Atlanta Braves, her church, but most of all her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Survivors include her Sisters, Sue Ellen (Herman) Floyd, and Cherry (Richard) Mullis. Brother, Harold L. (Becky) Reece, Jr. Nieces and Nephews, Greg (Tammy) Floyd, Doug (Julie) Floyd, Carrie (Michael) Martucci, Amanda (Scott) Radebaugh, Hunter Harper, and Jesse Reece. Great Nieces and Nephews, Jacob Floyd, Chance Floyd and Eli Floyd, Lena Daniels, Audrey Grace Radebaugh, Autumn Martucci, Summer Martucci, Bryan Keener, Derek (Cherise) Keener, Carson Foore, Amanda Killebrew, and Kimber Little,

Donations may be made to Integrity Hospice at 1101B Hillcrest Parkway, Dublin, GA 31021.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 Wednesday in Mount Zion Baptist Church.

Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.





