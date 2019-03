Brenda Stevenson BridgesJune 30, 1953 - March 21, 2019Macon, GA- Brenda Stevenson Bridges, 65, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019. A Celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Bob Veezey officiating. The family will greet friends from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the Andy Bridges Memorial Scholarship at First Presbyterian Day School, 5671 Calvin Drive, Macon GA 31210.Brenda was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Rubert W. and Virginia Bagley Stevenson. She was preceded in death by her son, Andy Bridges, brothers, Eddie Stevenson, Donnie Stevenson and Ray Stevenson. Brenda was a bookkeeper for Meadors, Wall and Company, CPA firm for 47 years. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, sister and aunt.She is survived by her beloved husband, Rex Bridges of Macon, son, Michael (Chelsea) Bridges of Birmingham, AL, brother, Ronnie (Jackie) Stevenson of Macon and several nieces and nephews.Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.