Brenda Stevenson Bridges
Macon , GA- Brenda Stevenson Bridges, 65, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019. A Celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Bob Veezey officiating. The family will greet friends from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the Andy Bridges Memorial Scholarship at First Presbyterian Day School, 5671 Calvin Drive, Macon GA 31210.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 24, 2019
Funeral Home Details