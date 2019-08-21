Brenda Terle Read
December 20, 1952. - August 18,2019
Macon, GA- Read, Brenda (nee Terle) of Juliette, Georgia passed away surrounded by her family Sunday, August 18, at the age of 66. Brenda was born in Daytona Beach, Florida on December 20, 1952.
She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Frank and Belle Terle. Brenda is survived by her husband and caregiver, Jonathan H. Read; son, Shawn Heacox (Laura); daughter, Jessica Bostwick (Brad); granddaughters, Rachel and Olivia Heacox; several nieces and nephews; and many loving family members and friends.
Brenda enjoyed a long career that began in nursing, then worked for over 30 years in the dental field before retiring in 2018. She impacted those who knew her well with her capacity to nurture, listen and love. She enjoyed being in nature, gardening, and spending quality time with her family.
In lieu of funeral services, there will be a private celebration of life in Daytona Beach scheduled for a later date.
Special thanks to the dedicated professionals at Central Georgia Cancer Care, Central Georgia Radiation
Oncology, Amedysis and Homestead Hospice.
View the online memorial for Brenda Terle Read
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 21, 2019