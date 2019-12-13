Brent L. DuBois, Jr.
01/29/1970 - 12/07/2019
DANVILLE, GA- Brent Latelle DuBois, Jr., 49 of Moore Rd, passed away Saturday in Dublin.
Services will be held Saturday December 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Zion Baptist Church. Rev. Dwayne Bedingfield will officiate.
Mr. DuBois was born January 29, 1970 in Macon, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his Maternal Grandparents, Dudley H. Moore, Jr. and Lucy Gauthier, his Paternal Grandparents, Ralph Lafayette DuBois and Delsie Guin DuBois of Chopin, Louisiana, and his cousins Sonya Beck and Stephanie Moore. First and foremost Brent was a believer in Jesus Christ. He was a devoted Husband, Son, Brother, Friend, and Mentor to many youth in his community. A 1988 Graduate of Bleckley County High School, he went on to college and became a member of the Kappa Alpha Order Fraternity. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the Medical College of Georgia. His Masters of Science in Nursing in Nurse Anesthesia was earned from the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston while serving in the United States Army. Following graduation, Brent was stationed at Fort Bragg where he served as a Captain and Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist on the 2nd Armored Cavalry Regiment Forward Surgical Team (ABN). He deployed to Iraq from March 2003 to September. His awards and honors include the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. While his life may have seemed short, Brent was a very productive, caring, and "giving back" member of his community. He was a Senior Partner at Allegiant Anesthesia, LLC and a very active member of his church and community serving as a Deacon, a Sunday School Teacher and softball coach at Mount Zion Baptist Church. He was currently serving as a Twiggs County Commissioner for District Two. He was a board member with Rivers Edge Behavioral Health, a Mason and Past Master of Cool Spring Masonic Lodge #185 in Danville. He had taken the Nazarite vow for one year and was due to complete it January 29th, 2020.
Survivors include his wife, Amy Washington DuBois. Sons, Seth Elijah DuBois, Brent Latelle "Beau" DuBois, III, Albert Joseph "A.J." DuBois, and Jermey Lamon Brown. His Father, Brent L. (Debbie) DuBois, Sr. His Mother, Sue Moore (Duke) Williams. His Brother Christopher M. (Nikki) DuBois, and his Sister, Laura (Jim) Mullis. Several Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 Friday at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 4013 GA Hwy 358, Danville, GA 31017
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the USO or to the donors favorite charity.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 13, 2019