Brian Scott Mitchelson
September 19, 1970 - October 23, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Brian Scott Mitchelson, 49, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 23, 2019 at his home. At the request of his family, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel in honor of Brian Mitchelson.
Brian was born on September 19, 1970 in Lake Wells, FL to the late Russell Gerald Mitchelson and Phyllis Jean (Garinger) Mitchelson of Warner Robins, GA. Brian worked as a diesel mechanic for many years and was known for the ability to fix anything. He enjoyed fishing, water skiing and shooting skeet. Brian truly loved his boys and will be missed dearly. We believe that God must have had a lot of things in heaven that needed to be fixed, so He called Brian home.
In addition to his parents, left to cherish his memory are his sons: Brandon and Dustin Mitchelson; daughter: Destiny Camp; brother: William Mitchelson (Sarah); nieces: Calee, Annalyse and several grandchildren.
With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 27, 2019