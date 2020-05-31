Brian Todd Stokes
1966 - 2020
Brian Todd Stokes
June 12, 1966 - May 28, 2020
Byron, GA- Brian Todd Stokes, 53, of Byron, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020. A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 2:00PM at Hart's at Cupola with Pastor John Wood officiating.
Todd was a huge University of Georgia Bulldog fan but also loved his local Mary Persons Bulldogs. Todd was a huge University of Georgia Bulldog fan, but he also loved his local Mary Persons Bulldogs. He was a member of Christ Chapel Sportstowne where he served in the children's ministry and Royal Rangers. Todd was predeceased by his father, James Ace Stokes, and his brother-in-law, Dr. James Howard Mitchell.
Todd is survived by the mother of his children, Kelli Stokes of Macon; children, Will Stokes and Emma Grace Stokes of Macon; mother, Melba Andrews Stokes of Macon; sister, Terri Mitchell of Macon; brother, Craig Stokes of Macon; niece, Madi Mitchell of Macon; nephews, Trey Mitchell (Sara) of Macon and Dustin Stokes of Denver, Colorado.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Brian Todd Stokes



Published in The Telegraph on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Hart's at Cupola
