Brian Wayne Conner
May 28, 1976 - February 2, 2020
San Diego, Ca.- Brian Wayne Conner passed away February 2, 2020 in San Diego, Ca. He was born in Macon, Ga. May 28, 1976. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Wayne Conner. He is survived by his mother and step father Kathy and Lamar Davis. Also by his brother ,Michael Greg Conner, sister in law Stephanie Conner and 2 nieces. He also has 1 step sister, and 1 step brother and their family. Rest in peace,, my son.
.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 23, 2020