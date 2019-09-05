Brianna Elizabeth Swift
August 27, 1991 - August 31, 2019
Atlanta, GA- Brianna Elizabeth Swift passed away unexpectedly after the birth of her only child, Lillian Grace Walker, on Saturday, August 31, 2019. She was 28 years old.
Born on August 27, 1991 in Macon, Georgia, Brianna graduated from Perry High School and attended Macon State College. She excelled at her job as a claims agent for State Farm and enjoyed spending free time with her friends and family. Talking with people was one of Brianna's greatest talents as she definitely had the gift of gab; she would talk with anyone she came in contact with. Her love for children was another one of her attributes; she was so very excited to become a mother for the first time. Brianna leaves behind a loving family and countless friends to cherish her memory.
She is survived by her daughter, Lillian Grace Walker; parents, Willie and Karen Swift of Kathleen; sister, Brandi Williams (Shawn) of Lilburn; brothers, Paul Swift (Chronicles) of Forest Park and Claude Swift of Louisville, Kentucky; nieces, Camron, Jasmine, and Simone; nephews, Khalil and Le'Neal; and a host of cousins, aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Elder Richard Austin, Sr. officiating. Afterward, Brianna will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
