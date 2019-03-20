Brienda Ann Prater
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brienda Ann Prater.
Aug 18, 1956 - March 7, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Brienda Ann Prater, age 62 of Kodak, Tennessee, formerly of Warner Robins, Georgia, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. She was a member of Burnett Memorial United Methodist Church and the Auxillary. Brienda enjoyed sewing, flower gardening and watching wildlife.She is preceded in death by her father Billie Overcash, mother Edith (Inge) Overcash and father-in-law Ray Prater. Survivors include her husband Roger Prater; sons Peter M. O'Malley, III and Toby Parker; daughters Lyndsey (Will) Ehinger, Laurie (Mason) Barker; grandsons K.C., Brayden, Presley and Brantley; granddaughters Olivia, Lilly, Paisley, and Emmilynn Grace; brother Michael (Nancy) Overcash; sister Wanda Overcash. Memorial donations may be sent to TN Unit 94. Or Burnette Memorial United Methodist Church, 340 Tunis Road, Sevierville, TN 37876. A memorial service will be held 12:30 PM Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Burnett Memorial United Methodist Church, 340 Tunis Road, Sevierville. Online condolences may be made at Achleyfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Brienda Ann Prater
Atchley Funeral Home
118 E Main St
Sevierville, TN 37862
(865) 453-2835
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 20, 2019