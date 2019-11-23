Broadus S. Newberry
November 1, 1937 - November 21, 2019
Macon, GA- Broadus S. Newberry, 82, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday in the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with visitation beginning at 1:30 PM. Rev. David Garrett will officiate.
Mr. Newberry was born in Lizella, Georgia the son of the late Eva Willa Pippin Newberry and Broadus J. Newberry. He was the widower of Bonnie Jones Newberry and was preceded in death by a son, Ronald "Crunch" Newberry. He was retired from ACC Groceries and was a member of West Highlands Baptist Church.
Mr. Newberry is survived by his daughter, Susan McCallum (Preston) of Lizella; grandchildren, Kyle Newberry, Dusty McCallum (Lindsay), Cody McCallum (Danielle); great-grandchildren, Collins McCallum and Miller McCallum; sister, Martha Hall (Robert); a nephew and 2 nieces; companion, Mildred Donaldson.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery has charge of arrangements.
