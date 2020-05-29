Bruce L. Hartley
1942 - 2020
Bruce L. Hartley
December 1, 1942 - May 25, 2020
Warner Robins , Georgia - Bruce Lumley Hartley, 77, passed away on Monday, May, 25, 2020. A Memorial service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday May 30, 2020 at 12:00PM in the chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be private. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service from 11:00AM to 12:00 PM.
Bruce was born on December 1, 1942 to the late Willie and Margaret Patton Hartley in Macon, Georgia. Bruce always put God first in his life and it showed in his everyday walk with Him. His favorite past time was being outdoors fishing and watching youth sports but his greatest love was for his family who he loved spending time with. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brother, Hiram "Bunk" Hartley.
His memory will forever be cherished by his brother, Willie C. "Pat" Hartley (Marian); sister, Marcie Hartley Ratledge (Alvin); nephews, Danny Ratledge, Charles Hartley (Lisa), David Hartley (Edy), Donny Ratledge (Delane) and Reverend Bryan Hartley (Sapphira); 2 nieces, Hope Robinson and Judy Ratledge.
Please go to www.heritagememorial funeralhome.com to sign the online guestbook to leave a condolence for the family.
It is with great honor Heritage Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.


View the online memorial for Bruce L. Hartley



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home
MAY
30
Memorial service
12:00 PM
hapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
701 CARL VINSON PKWY
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478)329-1400
