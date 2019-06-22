Bruce W. Morrissett
December 16, 1929 - June 18, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Mr. Bruce W. Morrissett of Warner Robins, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Mr. Morrissett is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Mrs. Elizabeth Morrissett, also of Warner Robins.
He is also survived by his four children, Ms. Theresia Wilder of Gainesville, Florida, Ms. Karen Sallent of Gainesville, Florida, Mr. Ronald Morrissett of Warner Robins, Georgia, and Ms. Michelle Burk of Warner Robins, Georgia.
Mr. Morrissett was blessed with nine grandchildren, as well, including Ryan, Brook, Landon, Russell, Evan, Jordi, Austin, Mitchell, and Lauren; and six great-grandchildren, Lillie, Kenli, Mason, Zoey, Calvin, and Bryson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Beverly and Jeanette Morrissett.
Mr. Morrissett served proudly as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army for 21 years and was a veteran of the Korean Conflict. He also distinguished himself as a paratrooper in multiple deployments in Germany and France. Mr. Morrissett retired from Robins Air Force Base where he worked in Civil Service for over 20 years.
While he enjoyed gardening, he also worked tirelessly to help those in need. He was an active member of his church and cared for the homeless and needy in the Warner Robins community.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 6:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Mr. Morrissett will be laid to rest with military honors at a private family ceremony in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
