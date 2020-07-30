1/1
Bryan Joseph Ross
1982 - 2020
Bryan Joseph Ross
March 20, 1982 - July 24, 2020
Macon, GA- Bryan Joseph Ross, 38, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church with the Rev. Tim Bagwell and Bruce Goddard officiating. The family will greet friends following the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, 1290 College Street, Macon GA 31201 in memory of Bryan. Due to the COVID-19 we are asking family and close friends who attend to please wear mask and observe social distancing.
Bryan was born in Macon, Georgia to Stephen Craig and Janice Smith Ross. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Joseph W. Smith and paternal grandparents, James and Carolyn Ross. He was of the Methodist faith. Bryan was a graduate of the class of 2000 at Tattnall Square Academy where he played tennis and attended Georgia College. He was an avid musician on the guitar and was a former member of the Sugar Virus Band. Gone from our lives, but never from our hearts.
He is survived by his parents, Craig and Janice Ross of Macon, sister, Stephanie (Frank) McGehee of Macon, niece, Graison McGehee and nephew, Maddox McGehee, maternal grandmother, Bonnie Smith of Macon.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Centenary United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Cherry Chapel
746 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
4787437417
