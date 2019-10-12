Bryan Lorenz
October 23, 1978 - October 6, 2019
Macon, Ga- Bryan Paul Lorenz was 40 years old and passed away on October 6, 2019 in Macon, Georgia.
He was employed as a carpenter with Bellew Renovations.
He will always be remembered for his sweet spirit, contagious smile, willingness to help others, his love for his family and his quick-witted way to make you laugh.
He is survived by his spouse, Ashley Bellew-Lorenz, and sons, Blake, Desmond, Joseph, and Anthony; and brother, Darryl Lorenz.
The Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 @ 11 a.m. at the home of Patrick and Velvet Cramer, 8821 Lower Thomaston Road, Lizella, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Frontline Men's Ministry, (478)461-8308
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 12, 2019