Bryan LorenzOctober 23, 1978 - October 6, 2019Macon, Ga- Bryan Paul Lorenz was 40 years old and passed away on October 6, 2019 in Macon, Georgia.He was employed as a carpenter with Bellew Renovations.He will always be remembered for his sweet spirit, contagious smile, willingness to help others, his love for his family and his quick-witted way to make you laugh.He is survived by his spouse, Ashley Bellew-Lorenz, and sons, Blake, Desmond, Joseph, and Anthony; and brother, Darryl Lorenz.The Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 @ 11 a.m. at the home of Patrick and Velvet Cramer, 8821 Lower Thomaston Road, Lizella, Georgia.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Frontline Men's Ministry, (478)461-8308