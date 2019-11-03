Buddy L. Clark
01/17/1983 - 10/31/2019
Fort Valley, GA- Buddy Lanier Clark, 36, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Family will greet friends beginning at 12:30PM on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Rooks Funeral Home, 213 West Church Street in Fort Valley. Graveside services will follow at 2:00PM in Oaklawn Cemetery, 720 South Camellia Boulevard in Fort Valley, with Rev. David Williams officiating.
Born in Warner Robins, Buddy graduated from Central Fellowship Christian Academy where he excelled as a cross country track star. He attended Mercer University with a full scholarship in track, receiving offers of sponsorship from Nike. While there, he began a deep spiritual journey and taught himself Hebrew. He was kind, generous, and humble and loved going on nature walks where he was able to explore the presence of God. He will be remembered by all who were fortunate enough to know him as the "Epitome of Goodness".
Survivors include his father, Charlie Clark of Fort Valley; mother, Lane Clark of Butler; sister and brother in law, Jenni Leigh and Jeremy Williams and their children, Emma Grace, Melissa, Jace and Bo of Reynolds; Aunt Brenda Brown and her daughter Angela Suddeth (Mark) of Byron; and Uncle Phillip Clark and his children, Ashley Clark and Hunter Clark of Fort Valley.
Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Buddy L. Clark
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 3, 2019