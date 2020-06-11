Buffi W. Jackson
12/26/1975 - 06/09/2020
MACON, GA- Buffi Michele Whitley Jackson, 44, of Kimbrell Dr., passed away Tuesday in Macon.
Services will be held Friday June `12, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Stone Creek Baptist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Rev. Gabby Loyd and Rev. Sam Loyd will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 before the service.
Mrs. Jackson was born in Macon, GA the daughter of Arthur Whitley and the late Jan Loyd Whitley. She was preceded in death by her sister Tammy Whitley. Buffi was a 1994 graduate of Tattnall Square Academy where she was a member of multiple State Championship Teams. She was a graduate of ABAC where she was a two time National Softball Champion and a two time Hall of Fame inductee. She was a member of the Jones County Pilot Club. Buffi was an avid Georgia Tech fan except for Duke basketball…she loved her some Coach K.
Survivors include her husband Chad Jackson. Her son Tyler Whitley. Father Arthur Whitley. Sister Donn Gladin. Nephew Josh and Jessica Gladin. Niece Kriosta Gladin. Several loving Aunts and Uncles and Cousins, and her loving dog Thwigy.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Jones County Pilot Club.
Visit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com to express tributes.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
