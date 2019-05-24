Bufford "Boots" Farmer
October 11, 1936 - May 22, 2019
PERRY, GA- PERRY -
Bufford "Boots" Farmer, 82, passed away unexpectedly on May 22, 2019, just 24 hours after his beloved wife, Betty. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home. Funeral Services for Boots and for Betty will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Heritage Baptist Church in Perry. Interment for both will be at 2:00 p.m. in Andersonville National Cemetery after the funeral service.
Boots was born in Dodge County to the late Henry and Juanita Jones Farmer. He graduated from Dodge High School then joined the U.S. Air Force. He proudly served our country for over 20 years, moving around the country and spending some time in Vietnam. He received an Airman's Medal when he saved a child from drowning, and he retired from the Air Force as a Major. Upon retirement, Boots helped start the Warner Robins branch of TRW, a company doing contract work at Robins Air Force Base, while working in his garage in Eastman. The Farmers soon moved to Bonaire and bought a second home at Lake Sinclair, his favorite place to be. After helping to grow the company, he retired from TRW to spend more time with his wife and family. Boots built a permanent home at Lake Sinclair where he became an avid fisherman. He and his wife spent the past three years living in Perry closer to their daughter. He was a member of Heritage Baptist Church. Along with his parents and his beloved wife of sixty-two years, Betty, Boots was preceded in death by his brother, Franklin Farmer.
Left to cherish the memories they shared with Boots, are his children, Kim Sheridan (Mike) of Perry and Tony Farmer (Melissa) of Lizella; his grand-children, Christi Cantrell (Chris), Brooke Sheridan, and Nicholas Farmer; his great-grandchildren, Emily Stewart and Chandler Stewart; and his sister-in-law, Dixie Farmer of Eastman.
Condolences for the family may be left in the online guestbook at www.watsonhunt.com. Watson-Hunt Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
