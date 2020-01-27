Bunjong "Mrs. Lyn" MacFarland
February 18, 1938 - January 25, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- Bunjong MacFarland passed away at Houston Medical Center at the age of 81 years old. Born in Thailand, Mrs. Lyn lived through WWII and the Japanese Bombing of Thailand. It was in Thailand that she met and married the love of her life, Gary, and together they moved to America in 1972. Upon moving to America in the winter, she saw snow for the first time. In 1978, Mrs. Lyn made Warner Robins her permanent home after Gary was stationed at Robins Air Force Base and in 1985 Mrs. Lyn became a United States citizen and earned her driver's license. She worked as a Custodian on Robins Air Force Base for many years until her retirement. In her spare time, she loved to fish and ate what she caught. She always enjoyed gardening and would grow Asian vegetables to sell to her friends. She was also a great cook, especially Thai cuisine, which she loved to share with her friends. Some of her favorite activities were playing BINGO and having poker nights, both of which she was known for winning. Mrs. Lyn was a friendly, caring woman with a feisty spirit. Above all else, she was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, wife, and sister. She was an incredible woman who paved a way for her children and will be dearly missed.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her children, Thoy MacFarland Bunleijdeagh (Isaree), Gary Robert MacFarland, Jr., Arena Cheney (David); children and family in Thailand; and grandchildren, Troy MacFarland, Leanna MacFarland, Robert Cheney, and Amanda Ruth Cheney.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 27, 2020