Burl Alexander Kemp, Jr. "Pete"
Nov. 23, 1941 - Jan. 1, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Pete was born November 23, 1941 in Balinger, Texas. Pete's legal name is Burl, named after his father. He got his nickname "Pete" when he was a young boy. He loved to play cowboys, so his family called him " Pistol Packn Pete" .
Pete was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War 1964-1966 with an honorable discharge.
Pete and Kristy were married August 26, 1967, celebrating their 52nd anniversary this year. They have a daughter, Tiffany(Michael), son Bryan(Jennifer), and four beautiful grandchildren; Brieghton, Klayson, Madison, and Molly.
Pete worked in aircraft for over 30 years. He loved airplanes and vintage cars. But his true love was his family. He was so proud of Tiffany, Mike, Brieghton and Klayson and their accomplishments. Pete was also proud of Bryan, their baseball memories and Jenn, Madison and Molly.
Pete loved Jesus and our Catholic faith that we shared. He will be forever be in our hearts and loving memories.
A funeral mass will be held Saturday, January 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Warner Robins. Entombment will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Monsignor Fred Nijem will officiate. The family will have a time of visitation on Saturday, January 4, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. till service time in the church.
In Lieu of Flowers the family request donations to the Critical Care For Animal Angels, 7649 Houston Road Byron, Ga. 31008.
