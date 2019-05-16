TSgt. Byron E. "Mike" Smith, USAF (Ret.)
November 13, 1940 - May 15, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Mike Smith, age 78, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in Heaven on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Born in Binghamton, New York on November 13, 1940, Mike was the son of the late Howard Isaac and Sara Atkins Smith. He was a proud 21-year veteran of the United States Air Force where he dutifully served his country with three tours in Vietnam and had the opportunity to live all over the South Pacific. Mike met his future wife, Sharon, in 1972; they started dating in 1973, and got married that same year. In June of 1980, he retired from the Air Force holding the rank of Tech Sergeant.
Mike was a special man who had a knack for making every person he came in contact with feel important. He loved everyone and would always do anything necessary to make sure they were taken care of, even if he had to go without. Mike was also a big jokester and loved teasing and making people laugh. At The Rain Church, where he was a well-loved and longtime member, all of the kids called him "Grampy" and he was an "adopted dad" for so many.
In Mike's free time, he loved to fish, especially deep sea fishing. He always told the greatest "fish tales," including the time, while living in Okinawa, when he caught a massive red sea bass that fed everyone in the cul-de-sac! Mike's enormous personality, wealth of selflessness, and friendly smile will be sorely missed by all.
His memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife of 45 years, Sharon M. Smith; children, MeChell Farmer (Ricky), Keith Byron Smith (Renee), and Sara Berry (Tim); 12 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive visitors at McCullough Funeral Home on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. A memorial service celebrating Mr. Smith's life will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Pastor Clint Johns officiating. Mike will be laid to rest in Andersonville National Cemetery on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be given in memory of Mike to the National League of POW/MIA Families, 5673 Columbia Pike, Suite 100, Falls Church, VA 22041.
Published in The Telegraph on May 16, 2019