Byron Joel "B.J." Vest

June 1, 1938 - February 7, 2019

Byron, GA- Byron, GA – Byron Joel "B.J." Vest, 80, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Services celebrating his life will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Centerville United Methodist Church in Centerville, Georgia. A visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the services. Interment will follow the service at 2:00 pm at Andersonville National Cemetery. Pastor Anthony McPhail will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations are made to Centerville United Methodist Church or to the .

B.J. was born on June 1, 1938 in Ottumwa, Iowa to the late Nathan and Dorothy Vest. He proudly served his country as an air traffic controller in the United States Air Force and retired as Master Sergeant. Upon retirement from the military, he continued his career in air traffic control in the civil service. B.J. was heavily active in numerous local groups, including all Mason bodies. He was a member of Rising Star and Middle Georgia Daylight Lodge 756. He was also a member of all three York rite bodies in Fort Valley, Georgia Priory No. 39 (KYCH), a 32nd KCCH Scottish Rite Mason, Al Sihah Shrine Temple, Red Cross of Constantine and many others. In the Order of the Eastern Star, he was a member of Peach Chapter 554 in Byron and Houston Chapter 383 in Perry. He served as Worthy Grand Patron and Grand Secretary of the state of Georgia. B.J. was a long time member of Centerville United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his wife, Betty Morris Vest and son, Ricky Vest.

Left to cherish his beloved memory is his wife, Maggie Vest; daughters, Debbie Davidson of Kathleen, Georgia; Sharyn Brooks (Don) of Saraland, Alabama; Dawn Noseworthy (Pierre) of Cambridge, Ontario; grandson, Jason Davidson (PJ) of Bonaire, Georgia; sister, Bette Arter of Ottumwa, Iowa; stepchildren, Terri Baird (Ron) of Fairfield, Iowa; Nick Fuller (Elise) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Dianne Jordan (Jerry) of Griffin, Georgia; Deborah Palmer (Gary) of Warner Robins, Georgia; Judith Burnette of Warner Robins, Georgia; Van Thaxton (Janie) of Peachtree City, Georgia; nieces, Carrie Rupe (Rick) of Ottumwa, Iowa and Kathy Nickos (Marc) of Ottumwa, Iowa; twelve grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.

