Bytha O. Clark
December 6, 1944 - June 17, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Bytha O. Clark, 75, of Macon passed away June 17, 2020. A visitation will be Friday, June 19, 2020 at 6:00 at Macon Memorial Park. The Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Macon Memorial Park Mausoleum chapel officiated by Pastor Cameron Barefield. Entombment will immediately follow in the Mausoleum at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. For everyone's safety, please remember to wear a mask and use social distancing recommendations.
Mrs. Clark retired as a bookkeeper from Armstrong World Industries after 24 years of diligent service. She is a graduate of A.L. Miller High School. Mrs. Clark was of the Baptist faith.
She was the daughter of William and Emily Odom. Mrs. Clark is survived by her husband, Larry D. Clark; her daughter Tammy C. Gillis (Heath); son, Anthony D. Clark (Ginger); grandchildren, Shane Rennahan (Kaitlin), Skye Johnson (Ryan), Jackson Kelley, Luke and Levi Clark; four great grandchildren, niece, Brenda Haulik (Mitch); and nephews, Walter C. Whitehead III (Diane), Terry Whitehead, and Donald Whitehead (Melissa).
Macon Memorial Park has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 19, 2020.