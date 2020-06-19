Bytha O. Clark
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bytha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bytha O. Clark
December 6, 1944 - June 17, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Bytha O. Clark, 75, of Macon passed away June 17, 2020. A visitation will be Friday, June 19, 2020 at 6:00 at Macon Memorial Park. The Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Macon Memorial Park Mausoleum chapel officiated by Pastor Cameron Barefield. Entombment will immediately follow in the Mausoleum at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. For everyone's safety, please remember to wear a mask and use social distancing recommendations.
Mrs. Clark retired as a bookkeeper from Armstrong World Industries after 24 years of diligent service. She is a graduate of A.L. Miller High School. Mrs. Clark was of the Baptist faith.
She was the daughter of William and Emily Odom. Mrs. Clark is survived by her husband, Larry D. Clark; her daughter Tammy C. Gillis (Heath); son, Anthony D. Clark (Ginger); grandchildren, Shane Rennahan (Kaitlin), Skye Johnson (Ryan), Jackson Kelley, Luke and Levi Clark; four great grandchildren, niece, Brenda Haulik (Mitch); and nephews, Walter C. Whitehead III (Diane), Terry Whitehead, and Donald Whitehead (Melissa).
Please visit www.mmp.com to express condolences and share memories with the family. Macon Memorial Park has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Bytha O. Clark



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
06:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Entombment
Mausoleum at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Cherry Chapel
746 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
4787437417
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved