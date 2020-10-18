1/1
Calvin E. Green
1930 - 2020
August 25, 1930 - October 15, 2020
Gray, GA- Calvin "Cal" Eugene Green, age 90, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Thursday, October 15, 2020.
Cal was born on August 25, 1930 in Siluria, Alabama to the late Jacob Frank and Lena Mae Green. He is also preceded in death by his children, Kay Green Lanier and Tommy Green. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, retiring after 23 years of service, as well as the Georgia Department of Corrections having been Warden and Regional Director for the Southwest area. Cal loved to work in his garden, and he loved to tell stories of his career experiences. He was a member of Gray United Methodist Church and the Bible Study Sunday School Class. He is survived by his wife, Angeline Walker-Green; two children, Larry Green, Janet Eleam (Bob); three step-children, Donna Day, Deanna Williams (Keith), Mandy Doles (Shane); grandchildren, Jack Williford (Pamela), Tammy Sikes, Shelly Fouts (Perry), Emily Green, Lindsay Eleam, Crystal Whitaker (Blake), Kendell Jackson, Morgan Bennett, Ashley Pye, Joshua Williams; 18 great-grandchildren; sisters, Linnie Cumberland, Edna Buse; several nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life was held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Gray United Methodist Church, Gray, GA with Reverend Jason Dillard officiating. Interment will follow in Towaliga Baptist Church Cemetery, Jackson, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Gray United Methodist Church Building Fund, 117 S. Jefferson St., Gray, Georgia 31032. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson, is serving the Green family.


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 18, 2020.
