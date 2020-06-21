Calvin Eason
Calvin Eason
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside services for Calvin Eason will be held 2 PM Monday, June 22, 2020 in New Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Dry Branch, GA. Mr. Eason passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Public viewing will be held Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 2 PM to 4 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
JUN
22
Graveside service
02:00 PM
New Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
