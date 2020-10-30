Calvin Elijah Jones Sr.April 27, 1947 - October 27, 2020Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Calvin Elijah Jones Sr. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Serenity Memorial Gardens located at 8570 Eisenhower Parkway, Lizella, GA. 31052. Lead Servant Eddie D. Smith Sr. will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories four loving children, Calvin Jones Jr., Tierra M. Jones, Sarah (James) Biggers & Dr. Crystal D. (Tracey) Owens and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Funeral Home. The family is requesting everyone to wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of the arrangements.