Deacon Calvin J. Bentley Sr.
1940 - 2020
Deacon Calvin James Bentley Sr
April 3, 1940 - June 24, 2020
Macon, GA- Calvin J. Bentley, Sr. was the first child born to the union of Mr. Anderson Bentley, Sr. and Mrs. Adell Hicks Bentley, both deceased. He was born on April 3, 1940 in Reynolds, Taylor County, Georgia. He passed away after an extended illness on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He was 80 years old.
Mr. Bentley was the sole owner and operator of Bentley & Sons Funeral Homes located in the cities of Macon, Roberta and Jeffersonville, Georgia. Throughout the years, he built his legacy as a business owner, acquiring both residential and commercial properties within the community. He also acquired the following businesses: New Little People's Learning Center, which was later renamed Bentley's Learning Center in Roberta (1994 - 2014), Bentley's Centreplex I, Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens, Bentley's Crematory, and C. J. Bentley & Sons Centreplex Phase II.
Calvin developed a distinguished career of professional service, serving the middle Georgia community as a licensed funeral director for 44 years. He was a member of the Fifth District of the National Funeral Service Practitioner Association and the Sixth District of Georgia Funeral Service Practitioner Association. He received numerous awards, including Mortician of the Year for the Sixth District in 1992. He was recognized for his community support efforts by several organizations and churches throughout his career.
Calvin was a member of New Home Baptist Church in Macon for several years under the pastoral of the late Rev. Kenneth Hollingshed. He served on the Deacon Board under the leadership of Pastor Phillip Jones until his health failed.
His Celebration of Life will be held at The Macon City Auditorium; 415 1st Street Macon GA 31201, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM. His final resting place will be held at Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden; 2700 Midway Rd. Lizella GA 31052.
The Celebration can be Live Streamed @ the following:
https://tinyurl.com/BentleySr
A public viewing will be held at Bentley & Sons Funeral Home in Macon, GA, beginning Monday, June 29, 2020.
Calvin was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, his brother Raymond Bentley, his son Charlie Bentley, grandson Harold Miller Jr., and his great-grandson Darrell Robinson, Jr. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 60 years, Janice Turner Bentley; Five children: Harold Miller Bentley, Darryl (Patty) Bentley, Calvin J. (Linda) Bentley II, DeUndray (Felicia) Bentley, all of Macon and Shonte' Bentley (Donald) Richardson of Atlanta, GA; Four brothers: Anderson (Diane) Bentley, Jr., of Milledgeville, GA, Lenward Bentley of Woodbury, GA, Rogers (Mary) Bentley of Reynolds, GA, and David Williams of Atlanta, GA; Two sisters: Charlene (Otis) Simmons and Ida Shelia Bentley, both of DuBois, GA; One aunt: Lillie B. Hogan of Detroit, MI; One uncle: Willie J. Bentley of Reynolds, GA; Four sisters-in-law: Shirley Bentley of Thomaston, GA, Brenda (Larry) Price of Durham NC, Emma Turner of Goldston NC, and Lisa Turner of Siler City NC; 23 nieces and nephews; 27 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and a host of loving relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at Bentley & Sons Funeral Home in Macon, GA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to New Home Baptist Church at 170 Hudson Street Macon, GA 31201. In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, masks will be required at the service and the public viewing. Your cooperation will be greatly appreciated.
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while the families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Due to the reported second wave of COVID 19 pandemic, the family will not be accepting visitors at the residence at this time.
Services entrusted to the care of Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon, Roberta & Jeffersonville.


View the online memorial for Deacon Calvin James Bentley Sr


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 26, 2020

Calvin Bentley,we in Reynolds,Ga call him Sonny. I lived one house down from him,and we grew up together even though he was a few years older than me. He was a great man who cared about people. It didn't matter how much he accomplished in life, it did not change him. He was a down earth person,and he was funny and made us laugh. Our prayers go out to the family. Remember,there is no sorrow that heaven can't heal.

Mr.&Mrs. Otis Mathis,Jr.
Sarah Mathis
Friend
June 25, 2020
Mr. Bentley was one of the kindest souls you will ever meet! I have many fond memories of him and I will cherish those. My thoughts and prayers are with Mrs. Janice and the family.
Kristen Brooks
Friend
