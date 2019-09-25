Calvin L. Till, Sr.
July 3, 1945 - September 21, 2019
Thomaston, GA- Mr. Calvin L. Till, Sr., 74, of Thomaston and formerly of Monroe County, died Saturday, September 21, 2019 at his home.
Funeral services for Mr. Till will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Crest Campus of the Fellowship Baptist Church, 3133 Crest Highway, Thomaston, GA 30286, with Rev. Jason Weeks officiating. Burial will follow at the Russellville Baptist Church Cemetery in Monroe County at 4:00 PM. The family of Mr. Till will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 1:30 until 3:00 PM.
Mr. Till was born in Macon on July 3, 1945, a son of the late Cecil Calvin and Homie Lindsey Till. He served his country in the U. S. Army and was employed with the Georgia Power Company as a control room operator. He retired in 2006 after 32 years of service.
Mr. Till was a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church and was also a member of the Georgia Cattlemen's Association.
Mr. Till is survived by his wife, Faye Till of Thomaston; a daughter, Sherri Till of Forsyth; 1 son, Calvin "Cal" L. Till, Jr., (Julie) of Forsyth; two step sons, Wes Wilson (Pam) of Thomaston and Chris Wilson (Julie) of Griffin; a sister, Justine Moseley of Trumansburg, NY; and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family of Mr. Till requests that memorial donations be made to the Fellowship Baptist Church, 1165 Hannah's Mill Rd., Thomaston, GA 30286.
The family of Mr. Till would like to extend a special thank you to Chad Riggins and the Riggins family.
Fletcher-Day Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.fletcherdayfuneralhome.com
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 25, 2019