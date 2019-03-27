Calvin Ross Scott
|
November 19, 1955 - March 24, 2019
Ft. Valley, GA- Calvin Ross Scott was united with his Lord and Savior on March 24, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Calvin grew up in Fort Valley and worked as a general laborer for over 20 years for Evans Packinghouse and Easterlin Pecan Farms. Survivors include: a devoted and loving father, Zack Ross of Fort Valley; brothers, Walter Johnson, Charles, Christopher, and Casey Ross of Fort Valley; sisters, Cassandra Brown, Roseanne Jacobs, Bernistine Thompson and Tina Scott all of Fort Valley.
Services for Calvin Scott are 2:00PM, Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Chapel of Hicks & Sons Mortuary, with interment at Willowlake Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 27, 2019