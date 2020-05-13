Camdyn James Partin
2020 - 2020
Camdyn James Partin
January 8, 2020 - May 9, 2020
Lizella, Georgia- Camdyn James Partin, 4 months, of Lizella, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Funeral services will be private.
Camdyn was born on January 8, 2020, in Macon, Georgia. Although he was here with us for such a short time, his impact on our lives will be forever remembered and cherished.
Camdyn is survived by his parents, Chandler Partin and Jessica Wright; grandparents, Kathy Hatcher, Michelle Wright, Jason Partin and Dana McMillan, and Bob and Laurie Higgins; great-grandparents, Gene and Elaine Hatcher, and Janice Partin; great-great-grandmother, Eugenia Spillers; uncles, Austin Gladney, Hunter Partin, Devin Wright, and C.J. Wright; aunts, Kiley Fountain, Reba Wright, and Courtney Vaughn, and many extended family members.
Published in The Telegraph on May 13, 2020.
