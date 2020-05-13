Camdyn James Partin
January 8, 2020 - May 9, 2020
Lizella, Georgia- Camdyn James Partin, 4 months, of Lizella, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Funeral services will be private.
Camdyn was born on January 8, 2020, in Macon, Georgia. Although he was here with us for such a short time, his impact on our lives will be forever remembered and cherished.
Camdyn is survived by his parents, Chandler Partin and Jessica Wright; grandparents, Kathy Hatcher, Michelle Wright, Jason Partin and Dana McMillan, and Bob and Laurie Higgins; great-grandparents, Gene and Elaine Hatcher, and Janice Partin; great-great-grandmother, Eugenia Spillers; uncles, Austin Gladney, Hunter Partin, Devin Wright, and C.J. Wright; aunts, Kiley Fountain, Reba Wright, and Courtney Vaughn, and many extended family members.
Friends may sign the online registry at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Camdyn James Partin
January 8, 2020 - May 9, 2020
Lizella, Georgia- Camdyn James Partin, 4 months, of Lizella, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Funeral services will be private.
Camdyn was born on January 8, 2020, in Macon, Georgia. Although he was here with us for such a short time, his impact on our lives will be forever remembered and cherished.
Camdyn is survived by his parents, Chandler Partin and Jessica Wright; grandparents, Kathy Hatcher, Michelle Wright, Jason Partin and Dana McMillan, and Bob and Laurie Higgins; great-grandparents, Gene and Elaine Hatcher, and Janice Partin; great-great-grandmother, Eugenia Spillers; uncles, Austin Gladney, Hunter Partin, Devin Wright, and C.J. Wright; aunts, Kiley Fountain, Reba Wright, and Courtney Vaughn, and many extended family members.
Friends may sign the online registry at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Camdyn James Partin
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 13, 2020.