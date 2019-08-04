Candice Lynette McEwen
June 24, 1968 - July 29, 2019
Perry, Georgia- Candice McEwen, 51, entered into rest on Monday, July 29, 2019. Born in Binghamton, New York, Candice was the daughter of Stanley Kingdon and the late Marie Cecile Cottrell. She honorably served her country in the United States Air Force. Candice was currently employed in civil service on Robins Air Force Base where she worked as an Aircraft Mechanic. She loved music, riding Harley Davidson motorcycles, and traveling. Most of all, Candice adored spending time with her family and her pet dogs.
In addition to her mother, Candice was preceded in death by her grandmother, Mabel Potter.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her children, Christopher McEwen, Kaitlynn McEwen; siblings, Scarlet Strickland (Rick), Steven Kingdon (Mary), Nancy Kingdon (Kariann), Kathy Lester; ex-husband, Mark McEwen; boyfriend, Dustan Davis; father, Stanley Kingdon; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation with Ms. McEwen's family will be Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. At the family's request all other services will be private.
Visit www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 4, 2019