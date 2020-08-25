Candis DeVane
May 20, 1958 - August 22, 2020
Milledgeville, GA- Candis McLendon DeVane, 62, of Milledgeville passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020. A graveside service will be at the Gordon Cemetery, Highway 18, Gray, Georgia, Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Caleb Newberry officiating. Family will greet friends Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Hart's Jones County Chapel.
Candis was born May 20, 1958, to William and Cornelia McLendon. She is survived by her daughter, Meagen DeVane, son, Matthew DeVane; mother, Cornelia Wanda McLendon; brothers and sisters, Bill McLendon (Karla), Cindy McLendon Adams (Ben), Brian McLendon and Melody Thomas. She was preceded in death by her father, William McLendon; and a niece, Haley Adams.
Candis was a happy homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, baking, politics, and spending time with loved ones. She won numerous singing contests.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements.