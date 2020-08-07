CANDLER PRITCHETT
PERRY, GA- As was earlier announced by his family, Allen Candler Pritchett, III, 58, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in Evergreen Cemetery in Perry, where he will be laid to rest in the family plot along with his father, grandparents, and great-grandparents. The family welcomes anyone who wishes to attend. We will be socially distancing, and please wear a facial covering if you feel you are immunocompromised. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests contributions be made in memory of Candler to The Mission Fund at Burnt Hickory Baptist Church, his church of the past fifteen years, ATT: Marsha Jones, 5145 Due West Road, Powder Springs, GA 30127 or to his childhood church where his family are still members, First Baptist Church of Perry, 1105 Main Street, Perry, GA 31069. Condolences for the family may be left in the online guestbook at www.watsonhunt.com
