Canolia Ann Cooper Gillis
August 24, 1939 - July 26, 2019
Soperton, GA- Funeral services for Canolia (Candy) Gillis will be held on Sunday, July 28 at 6 P.M. at Sammons Funeral Home in Soperton Ga with Richard Jacobs officiating. Burial will be held at Red Bluff Baptist Church in Soperton Ga. The family will great friends 1 hour prior to the service in the chapel. In lieu of flowers contributions in her honor may be made to Scottish Rite Hospital at Children's Hospital in Atlanta (https://give.choa.org/) or Neonatal ICU of Columbus GA (https://www.piedmont.org/locations/piedmont-columbus/foundation-columbus/home).
Candy was the daughter of the late Effie Mae Hutchinson and the late Cannon Cooper. She was married to the late Eschol Gillis, and survived by 2 daughters: Theresa (the late Charles) Crowley and Cheryl (Steven) Schmidt; 7 grandchildren: Jennifer Crowley, Chuck (Amy) Crowley, Tyler (Cassidy) Crowley, Jessica (Blaine) Arnold, Lauren (Josh) Cain, Daniel (Allison) Lyautey and Brian (Amanda) Schmidt and 14 great grandchildren.
Candy was raised in Soperton Ga, but lived in Macon since 1960. She worked at the Naval Ordinance Plant and Warner Robins AFB for 45 years.
Published in The Telegraph on July 30, 2019