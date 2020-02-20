Cara Cotton
10/11/74 - 2/16/20
York, Pennsylvania- Cara Cotton, 45, kicked cancer's ass twice before it came back with a vengeance a third time, and although she got a few good wallops in, the bastard still won.
Cara is survived by pretty much everyone because, hello, 45. She is most proud of her wonderful and brilliant and beautiful daughter, Celia.
Cara is also survived by her parents, James and Elizabeth Donlon of Floral Park, NY and her brother James Patrick Donlon of Bellmore, NY.
A giant thank you to her brother from another mother, Dr. Mark Miller and all of her friends who stayed cool and sent cool things and always knew just what to say.
As for the others who are still awaiting the vroom vroom vroom of the karma bus ... don't worry, she'll get you ... in the middle of the night ... and it won't be pleasant.
