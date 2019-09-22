Cari Lynne Patton
January 20, 1961 - September 18, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Warner Robins, GA-Cari Lynne Patton, 58, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. The funeral service will be 11:00AM, Monday, September 23, 2019 in the Parkway Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The visitation will be 10:00AM, Monday, one hour prior to the service.
Cari was born January 20, 1961 to the late Wallace and late Shirley Mullis in Macon, Georgia. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her.
Cari is survived by her husband, Bruce Patton; children, Lyndie Cypree Thomas of Kathleen and Justin Bryce Patton of Warner Robins; brother, Stacy Minter of Warner Robins; brother, Robbie Minter (Torrie) of Fort Valley; three grandchildren; and stepfather, Robert Minter of Warner Robins.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 22, 2019