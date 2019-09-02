Carl Alton "Al" Wright
September 18, 1931 - August 30, 2019
Dahlonega, GA- Carl Alton "Al" Wright, 87, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 2:00pm in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Dziadul officiating. Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 1:00pm until the service.
Al was born in Columbus, Georgia to the late Jacob and Nora Dickerson Wright. He served in the United States Air Force and was a Lineman with Dixie Electrical Company. Al was a member of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed playing softball and later umpiring; and was an avid outdoorsman.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Vinson Wright; children, Carla Wright Williams (Ronnie Mock) and James Lewis Wright (Tana); grandchildren, Christy Williams Edwards (Brian), Justin Lee Wright (Casey), Jamie Wright Etheridge and Matthew Kitchens (Becky); and great grandchildren, Brice, Madison, Baylor, Hannah, Jacob, Ethan, Elli, Evan and Wyatt.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 2, 2019