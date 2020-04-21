Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Eddie Glover. View Sign Service Information Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors 206 East Pine Street Swainsboro , GA 30401 (478)-237-2131 Graveside service Kite City Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary



December 13, 1961 - April 16, 2020

Kite, GA- Mr. Carl Eddie Glover, age 58, of Kite, GA, died on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Pruitt Health Nursing Home in Swainsboro, GA after an extended illness.

A private graveside service was held Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Kite City Cemetery with Elder Sam Bowen and Rev. Morris Brantley officiating. Due to public health concerns a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Pallbearers: Bill Bailey, Chris "Bull" Chappell, Ricky Hill, Keith Johnson, Chris Walker and Joey Woods. Honorary Pallbearers: Richard Peacock and Ace Clark.

Born in Swainsboro in 1961, Eddie was the son of Raymond and Nell Morris Glover. A 1979 Graduate of Adrian High School, Eddie loved outdoor activities, especially hunting, fishing and camping. He loved classic rock and played the bass guitar. In the tobacco business, he worked at Brown and Williamson in Macon. Working under Southern Company, he was a warehouseman at Plant Vogtle and Plant Hatch. He was an avid Georgia football fan and was a season ticket holder for many years. Eddie also enjoyed golf and going to The Masters. A "jack of all trades", Eddie loved remodeling projects. He was a member of the Kite First Baptist Church, attended Union Primitive Baptist Church and was a former member of the Sons of The Confederate Veterans. Eddie was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Glover; a brother, Ray Glover; and a grandmother, "Granny", Pauline Morris, who was extremely special to him. Survivors include a fiance, Barbara Williamson of Swainsboro, GA; mother, Nell Morris Glover of Kite, GA; daughters, Kasey Glover of Vidalia, GA and Faith Williamson Page (Brandon) of Kite, GA; sons, Carl Glover of Vidalia, GA, Gregory Glover of Vidalia, GA and Tyler Williamson (Holly) of Canoochee, GA; mother of his children, Rhonda Glover of Vidalia, GA; sister, Angel Glover of Kite, GA; brother, Paul Glover (Robert) of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Karson Lance Wiley, Danni Lynn Williamson and Demi Leigh Williamson; sister-in-law, Judy Luke Glover of Kite, GA; nieces and nephews, Amy Price of Davisboro, GA, Kelsey Greene of Cartersville, GA, Todd Killgo of Metter, GA and Jessica Killgo of Kite, GA. Condolences may be submitted on-line at





