Reverend Carl Fredrick Stewart
December 7, 1936 - May 3, 2019
Macon, GA- The Reverend Carl Fredrick Stewart, 82, died May 3, 2019 at his home in Macon, Georgia in the loving care of his family.
Carl was born to James Stewart and Elizabeth (Tanner) Stewart, December 7, 1936, in Phillips County, Kansas. He grew up at the foot of Pikes Peak in Colorado Springs, Colorado in the care of his aunt, Nellie Tanner. He married Macon native Frances Corine Gibson in 1957, and together they raised three daughters in Georgia.
An ordained minister of the Assemblies of God for 52 years, Carl was a born preacher. He began his ministry as a traveling evangelist, then pastored six churches in the state of Georgia. He was also active in youth ministry and outreach ministry, lastly serving as Senior Adult Pastor of Stone Edge Church in Macon. He also served in the United States Air Force from 1955 to 1959 and graduated from Beulah Heights Bible College in 1975.
He leaves as a legacy three children: Rebekah Clanton (Dennis Clanton), Sheryl Lee (Phillip Lee) and Alysia Broadhead (Kevin Broadhead). He also leaves ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren to cherish his memory. The family will remember him as a warm, loving husband and father, and a fervent defender of his faith.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at Stone Edge Church, 5659 Zebulon Road, Macon. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Rev. Dennis Clanton and Rev. Joey Ellis will officiate the ceremony. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted, or donations made to the Carl Stewart Memorial Fund at www.woodland.church, click on Give.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 5, 2019