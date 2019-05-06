Reverend Carl Fredrick Stewart
December 7, 1936 - May 3, 2019
Macon, GA- The Reverend Carl Fredrick Stewart, 82, died May 3, 2019 at his home in Macon, Georgia in the loving care of his family.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at Stone Edge Church, 5659 Zebulon Road, Macon. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Rev. Dennis Clanton and Rev. Joey Ellis will officiate the ceremony. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted, or donations made to the Carl Stewart Memorial Fund at www.woodland.church, click on Give.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 6, 2019