Carl Lewis Mucher
March 19, 1928 - April 8, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Carl Lewis Mucher, 92, held hands again with his beloved wife, Hazel Mucher, in Heaven, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Carl was born in Lyken, Pennsylvania, on March 19, 1928, to the late Robert Mucher and Lydia Ensinger. He retired from Robins Air Force Base with 35 years of dedicated Civil Service. Carl had a deep and abiding faith in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and genuinely loved others as Jesus would. He was a devoted member of First Baptist Church in Centerville for many years. Everyone who knew him adored his smile, his laugh, and his love for making others laugh; he never failed to pull a great joke out of his pocket. Carl was an avid New England Patriots fan and enjoyed watching wrestling, as well. Carl's love for the Lord, his family, his life, and helping people are a few of the virtues that his family and friends will forever associate with his memory.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Bradley Mucher; son-in-law, Byron Smith; and siblings, Raymond Mucher, Jack Mucher, Robert H. Mucher, Jr., and Margaret Mucher.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving children, Ron Mucher (Linda), Sharon Smith, and Gary Mucher (Bobbie); and multiple grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service for Carl's family will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions in place, and for friends who would like to celebrate his life from a distance, the services for Mr. Mucher will stream live online from the McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 10, 2020