Carl "Beaver" OliverJuly 30, 1959 - August 13, 2020Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Carl "Beaver" Oliver. A Graveside Service will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Rose Hill Cemetery located at 1071 Riverside Dr. Macon, GA. 31201. Reverend Dexter A. Jordan will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories a host of relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the funeral home. The family is requesting everyone to please wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.