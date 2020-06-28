Carl Sanford "Sandy" Green
1931 - 2020
October 4, 1931 - June 25, 2020
Macon, GA- Carl Sanford "Sandy" Green, 88, passed away on June 25, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Josh Maloy officiating. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. to service time at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Sandy was born in Jacksonville, Florida to the late Benjamin Alfred and Anna Mae Lewis Green. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Alfred and Jimmy Green, Jimmy and Bobby Randall. Sandy attended Andrew Jackson High school in Jacksonville, Florida and Lanier Senior High in Macon, Georgia. He served his country in the United States Navy, serving during the Korean War as a Navy Radioman on the USS Rankin. Sandy worked for 40 years for Southern Bell Telephone Company and retired in 1994. He was an excellent photographer, enjoyed scuba diving in the Florida Keys with his children and loved hiking Appalachian Trail thru the Great Smokey Mountains.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joyce Swanson Green, son, Stephen Green and daughter, Kimberly Green (David) Barber.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
JUN
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
