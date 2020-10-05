Carl W. Pierce
January 3, 1946 - October 3, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Carl Wayne Pierce, age 74, passed peacefully on the afternoon of Saturday, October 3, 2020.
Born, January 3, 1946 in Athens, Georgia to Carlo and Geneva Pierce, Carl spent his young life surrounded by the love and laughter of eight brothers and sisters. After marrying Debbie Smith in 1968, they had eight children together. Carl was an avid collector of cars and coins and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Carl is survived by his eight children, Carl Pierce (Stephanie), Lesa Christmas (Wayne), Dain Pierce (Staci), Wendy Hunnicutt (Kyle), Adam Pierce (Polly), Caleb Pierce, Rachel Reynolds (Daishae), and Micah Pierce; eleven grandchildren; six sibilings; several nieces and nephews; and life-long best friend, Debbie Smith Blasko (Tony).
Carl is preceded in death by his mother and father and two siblings.
Visitation will be at McCullough Funeral Home on Monday, October 5, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at City Church of Warner Robins. Burial will immediately follow the service at Magnolia Park Cemetery.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at www.mcculloughfh.com
