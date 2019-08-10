Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carlene (Myers) Weese. View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Memorial Gathering 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA View Map Memorial service 6:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carlene (Myers) Weese

November 3, 1944 - August 8, 2019

Warner Robins, Georgia - Carlene (Myers) Weese, 74, of Warner Robins, Georgia, passed away on August 8, 2019, after losing her battle with cancer.

Carla grew up in Idaho, where she graduated from New Meadows High School. In 1964 she enlisted in the United States Air Force, and that is when she met her husband, Sonny. In 1965 she resigned from the military to become a mother. They lived on Lakenheath Air Force Base, in England, for five years. Then, in 1972, Sonny was assigned to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base and the family moved to North Carolina. Carla received an Associate Degree in Nursing from Wayne Community College in Goldsboro, North Carolina.

In 1979 the family moved to Warner Robins. This is where Sonny completed his military service in 1987 and Carla worked at Houston Medical Center. While working full-time as a critical care nurse, Carla earned her Bachelors of Science Degree in Nursing from Georgia Southwestern University.

Carla held many positions at Houston Medical Center, including Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Manager, Critical Care Manager, Emergency Room Manager, and also worked in the Budget and Finance Department. She retired in 2013, and at the hospital's request she continued to work part-time until 2016, when she fully retired. Carla said her final and favorite job was being a granny to her three grandchildren.

Carla was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling, especially with family. In recent years she visited Costa Rica, Canada, the Panama Canal, several national parks, and spent many weeks traveling to many different beaches from the Carolina coast to Florida's coast. Carla and Sonny enjoyed several cruises with their family and friends. Taking pictures was Carla's passion, and with the advent of digital technology she printed her own pictures. Her favorite subjects to capture in her photography were the beauty of nature and her family.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Charles (Sonny) Weese; son, Steven Weese and his wife, Melba Weese; granddaughter, Rachel Weese of Canton, Georgia; son, Michael Weese and his wife, Jill Weese; grandchildren, Isabella Weese and Gabriel Weese of Warner Robins, Georgia. Carla will also be missed by sister-in-law, Linda Ferris and her husband, Jim Ferris, of West Palm Beach, Florida; brother-in-law, Robert Weese and wife, Amy Daubert of Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania; sister-in-law, Lori Weese and husband, the late Don Weese of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Earl Myers and Neal Myers of New Meadows, Idaho; and parents, Della and Otto Myers of New Meadows, Idaho.

A memorial gathering celebrating the life of Carla Weese will be Monday, August 12, 2019, from 4:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A memorial service for Mrs. Weese will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Mrs. Weese will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Carla Weese to the American Red Cross at P.O. Box 4002018, Des Moines, Iowa 50340 or online at

